Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

UAA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Williams Trading raised shares of Under Armour from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.40.

Shares of UAA opened at $9.77 on Friday. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $22.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Under Armour by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Under Armour by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Under Armour by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 33.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

