Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
CYCC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $0.73 on Friday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24.
Institutional Trading of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYCC. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sio Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 454,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 31,757 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.
