HC Wainwright Raises Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Price Target to $76.00

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

CKPT stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.34. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $32.71.

Checkpoint Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CKPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 508.89% and a negative net margin of 53,252.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CKPT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 16.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 17,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 18,472 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 22,360 shares during the period.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

