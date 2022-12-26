OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.
OneSpan Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.26. OneSpan has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.81.
OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.12. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 11.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $57.15 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that OneSpan will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneSpan
About OneSpan
OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OneSpan (OSPN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.