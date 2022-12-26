OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.26. OneSpan has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.81.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.12. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 11.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $57.15 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that OneSpan will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in OneSpan by 4.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in OneSpan by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in OneSpan by 3.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in OneSpan by 5.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OneSpan by 21.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

