StockNews.com Lowers Brunswick (NYSE:BC) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BC. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Brunswick from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Brunswick from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.62.

NYSE BC opened at $71.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.57. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $103.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.64 and a 200-day moving average of $72.33.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 36.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 17.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 492.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 10,038.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 10,841 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 36.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

