Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CAMT. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Camtek from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Camtek to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Camtek from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Camtek to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camtek presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.20.

Shares of CAMT stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $48.60. The stock has a market cap of $964.93 million, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Trading of Camtek

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $81.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.33 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 22.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Camtek will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Camtek by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 981,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,184,000 after buying an additional 337,110 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 245.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 395,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 281,259 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 257.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 147,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 106,279 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,313,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,711,000. 27.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

