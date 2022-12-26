Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $32.74 on Friday. Sterling Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $33.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $556.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sterling Infrastructure

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 19,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $601,329.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,213,589.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 19,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $601,329.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,213,589.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $111,370.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,653.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRL. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 54.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 13,578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 40.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 32,438 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 288.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.