Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

BDN has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.79. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.24%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 447.06%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

