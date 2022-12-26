Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Bank of America

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RCKT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.55.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $24.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.31 and a quick ratio of 10.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 1,355,932 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $19,999,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,628,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,021,363.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,494,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,727,000 after acquiring an additional 488,509 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,417,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,544,000 after purchasing an additional 62,020 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,392,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,142,000 after purchasing an additional 856,076 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,133,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,832,000 after purchasing an additional 238,200 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,306,000 after buying an additional 373,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

