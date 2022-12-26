Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Raised to “Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$13.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$13.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SPB. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.25 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.30.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Superior Plus Stock Performance

TSE SPB opened at C$11.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.82. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of C$9.44 and a 1-year high of C$13.47.

Superior Plus Dividend Announcement

Superior Plus ( TSE:SPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.27) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$510.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$560.67 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.5347162 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is 2,400.00%.

About Superior Plus

(Get Rating)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.