TheStreet Downgrades Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) to C+

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays cut shares of Tyson Foods from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Tyson Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $61.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.32 and its 200-day moving average is $73.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.69. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $59.38 and a 52-week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,549.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,439,000 after purchasing an additional 154,507 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 30,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 105,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after purchasing an additional 34,139 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

