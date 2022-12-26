Insider Buying: Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH) Insider Acquires 101,206 Shares of Stock

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH – Get Rating) insider Constantine Iordanou acquired 101,206 shares of Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £146,748.70 ($178,266.16).

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LON:BOCH opened at GBX 147.75 ($1.79) on Monday. Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 68.20 ($0.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 159.75 ($1.94). The stock has a market cap of £659.26 million and a P/E ratio of 946.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 135.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 111.80.

Get Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public alerts:

About Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public

(Get Rating)

Read More

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, financial, and insurance services. It offers current, savings, notice, instant access, and fixed deposits; housing, student, consumer, business and business premises, term, and home or investment loans; and asset finance, factoring, trade facilities, European financial, project finance, shipping finance, and syndicated and corporate lending services, as well as hire purchase services for car and equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.