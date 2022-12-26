Insider Buying: Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH) Insider Acquires 101,206 Shares of Stock

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH – Get Rating) insider Constantine Iordanou acquired 101,206 shares of Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £146,748.70 ($178,266.16).
Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of LON:BOCH opened at GBX 147.75 ($1.79) on Monday. Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 68.20 ($0.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 159.75 ($1.94). The stock has a market cap of £659.26 million and a P/E ratio of 946.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 135.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 111.80.
About Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public
