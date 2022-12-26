Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Mexco Energy Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of NYSE MXC opened at $13.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.94 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.70. Mexco Energy has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $43.00.
About Mexco Energy
