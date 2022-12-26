ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

PRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ProAssurance to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

PRA stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.12. ProAssurance has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $27.55. The company has a market capitalization of $955.70 million, a PE ratio of 55.35 and a beta of 0.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.26). ProAssurance had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $288.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ProAssurance will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 6.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in ProAssurance by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProAssurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in ProAssurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in ProAssurance by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

