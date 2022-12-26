National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Separately, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of National Beverage from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th.
National Beverage Stock Performance
Shares of FIZZ stock opened at $48.81 on Friday. National Beverage has a 52-week low of $38.10 and a 52-week high of $57.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.23 and a 200-day moving average of $48.32.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Beverage
National Beverage Company Profile
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Beverage (FIZZ)
