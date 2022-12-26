National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of National Beverage from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

National Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of FIZZ stock opened at $48.81 on Friday. National Beverage has a 52-week low of $38.10 and a 52-week high of $57.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.23 and a 200-day moving average of $48.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Beverage

National Beverage Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,147,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,986,000 after purchasing an additional 54,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 67,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

