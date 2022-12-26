Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Price Performance

NBRV opened at $1.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $17.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 425,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Nabriva Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

