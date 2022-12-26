StockNews.com Downgrades Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to Hold

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.63.

Commercial Metals Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CMC stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $50.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.92 and its 200-day moving average is $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The basic materials company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.22. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,859,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,859,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $315,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,486.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,400 shares of company stock worth $1,245,278 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 81.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 103,438 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 7.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the second quarter valued at $655,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 9.7% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 26,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at $832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

