Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Enterprise Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EBTC opened at $35.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $427.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.36. Enterprise Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.57 and a 12-month high of $46.44.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael T. Putziger acquired 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $39,855.13. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 195,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,812,293.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephen J. Irish sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,259. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Putziger acquired 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $39,855.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 195,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,812,293.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Bancorp

About Enterprise Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,946 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,610 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,127 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 31,903 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 870 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. 25.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.