eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

eHealth stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.50. eHealth has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $27.89.

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $53.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.73 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 31.28% and a negative return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.96) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that eHealth will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eHealth news, CEO Francis S. Soistman, Jr. bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,826.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 50.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 5,760.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in eHealth by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

