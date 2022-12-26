Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Partner Communications Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ PTNR opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Partner Communications has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average is $7.54.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Partner Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Partner Communications by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,664 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Partner Communications by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Partner Communications by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Partner Communications by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 40,471 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Partner Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. 1.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Cellular and Fixed-line segments. The Cellular segment offers basic cellular telephony services, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content services, roaming services, M2M and IOT services, handset repair services, cellular content and value-added services.

