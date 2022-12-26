Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Partner Communications Trading Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ PTNR opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Partner Communications has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average is $7.54.
Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter.
Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Cellular and Fixed-line segments. The Cellular segment offers basic cellular telephony services, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content services, roaming services, M2M and IOT services, handset repair services, cellular content and value-added services.
