Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Codexis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Codexis Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $4.43 on Friday. Codexis has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $34.63. The company has a market cap of $290.99 million, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Codexis had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Codexis news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $202,855.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 863,535 shares in the company, valued at $4,904,878.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Codexis news, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $225,183.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 863,535 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,608.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $202,855.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 863,535 shares in the company, valued at $4,904,878.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,931 shares of company stock worth $839,487 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 1.7% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 92,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 3.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 9.8% in the third quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Featured Articles

