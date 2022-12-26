StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
LifeVantage Stock Performance
NASDAQ LFVN opened at $3.75 on Friday. LifeVantage has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $6.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.13 million, a PE ratio of 93.75 and a beta of 1.12.
LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $51.77 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that LifeVantage will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About LifeVantage
LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.
