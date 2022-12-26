StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of Otonomy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.
Shares of OTIC stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.69. Otonomy has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $2.59.
Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.
