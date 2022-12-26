StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of Otonomy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of OTIC stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.69. Otonomy has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $2.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTIC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Otonomy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,621,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 7,609.6% in the third quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 2,312,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,880 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 17.4% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 466,081 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 17.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 126,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

