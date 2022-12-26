Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC opened at $19.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.47. Altisource Asset Management has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $27.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.73.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

