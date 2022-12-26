Hallmark Financial Services Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, January 3rd (NASDAQ:HALL)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, January 3rd. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, January 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $0.50 on Monday. Hallmark Financial Services has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $40.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.53 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a research note on Friday. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

