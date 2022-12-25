Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after buying an additional 5,868,493 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Mastercard by 47.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after buying an additional 5,053,394 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 32,213.1% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,889,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,500,000 after buying an additional 4,874,807 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Mastercard by 13.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,489,253,000 after buying an additional 3,102,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $640,957,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.23.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $343.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $330.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $335.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.14.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.