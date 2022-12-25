Kaizen Financial Strategies Purchases 201 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.8% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 40.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. HSBC started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.09.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $152.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $378.63 billion, a PE ratio of 64.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $313.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.98.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.