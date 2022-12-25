Echo45 Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Echo45 Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,796 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 12.8% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 223,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after buying an additional 13,297 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 229,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 44,102 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 328,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,933,000 after purchasing an additional 100,015 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 320,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $42.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.72. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $51.92.

