McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Increased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,375 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,697 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,866,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 37,702 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 31.3% during the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,419 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $267.57 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $281.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.05 and a 200-day moving average of $257.35. The company has a market capitalization of $195.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 76.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Barclays upped their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.85.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.