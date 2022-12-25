Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 65.3% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 68,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 26,863 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 115,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $63.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $275.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.13 and a 200-day moving average of $61.23.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

