Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,308 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 5.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,268 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, King Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. King Wealth now owns 38,888 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.58.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,711,617.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,481,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,663,921 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT opened at $143.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

