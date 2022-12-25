Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 4.1% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,084,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $42.12 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.72.
