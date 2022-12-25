Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,253 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 2.7% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 152.8% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.9 %

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. MKM Partners cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $552.00.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $462.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $205.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $495.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $501.30.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.21%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

