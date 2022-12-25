Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,231 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 298,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,484 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 92.8% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.7% in the third quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 14,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after acquiring an additional 13,781 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $38.75 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $51.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.71.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.