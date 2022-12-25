Wambolt & Associates LLC Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,642 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 49,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 29,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,690 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.09.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $152.06 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $313.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $378.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,287 shares of company stock worth $30,743,722. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

