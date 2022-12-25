Bailard Inc. Sells 1,998 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bailard Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. United Bank boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $506,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 41,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.09.
Insider Activity
NVIDIA Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NVDA opened at $152.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $313.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.98. The firm has a market cap of $378.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.75.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NVIDIA Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.
About NVIDIA
NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.
