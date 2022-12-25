Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $5.55 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 362.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,255 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of LMT opened at $483.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $475.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $437.17. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $347.00 and a twelve month high of $498.95. The stock has a market cap of $126.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $506.00 to $542.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $477.86.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.