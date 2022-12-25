Consolidated Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,329 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.5% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Bank of America by 42.3% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bank of America Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.84.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $260.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.80. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

