The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Position Lessened by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 626.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $73,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.8 %

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KO opened at $63.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.23. The company has a market capitalization of $275.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

