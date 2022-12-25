Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 83.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 70.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 19.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 187.6% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 10.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

LMT opened at $483.29 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $347.00 and a 12 month high of $498.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $475.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.17.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.10%.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LMT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $477.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

