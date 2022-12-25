McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Lowered by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $267.57 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $269.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.35. The stock has a market cap of $195.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 76.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.85.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.