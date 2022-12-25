Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 2.0% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. United Bank increased its holdings in Accenture by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,995,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 23.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 28.4% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $266.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.52. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,436 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.78.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

