Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.6% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,356 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,310,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,219,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $209.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.26. The company has a market capitalization of $129.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.12.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

