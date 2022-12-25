Bailard Inc. Acquires 587 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 43.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,113,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,244,069,000 after buying an additional 6,363,962 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,763,635,000 after buying an additional 2,209,099 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 18.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,183,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,025,659,000 after buying an additional 2,014,373 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after buying an additional 1,779,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,269,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,810,434,000 after buying an additional 1,484,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.83.

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN opened at $164.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market cap of $149.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $193.28.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

