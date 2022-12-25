Wambolt & Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 1,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Benchmark decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.83.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.2 %

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $164.38 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $193.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

