Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Increased by 360 Financial Inc.

360 Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.6% of 360 Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $213.63 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $325.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.35 and its 200-day moving average is $230.91.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

