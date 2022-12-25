Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after buying an additional 13,483,854 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth approximately $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 114.9% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $640,566,000 after buying an additional 2,074,938 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after buying an additional 1,458,042 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 105.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,319,000 after buying an additional 1,193,493 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $338,813.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,089,527,120.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $338,813.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,089,527,120.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $81,727.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,853.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,136 shares of company stock worth $28,387,269. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $129.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 462.29, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $260.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.85.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

