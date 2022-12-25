Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 650 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 108,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 298,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,002,000 after buying an additional 29,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 30,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $65.89 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $80.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.49.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

