NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,166 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 2.3% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 49,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 29,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,690 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $152.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $378.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $313.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.98.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Daiwa Capital Markets cut NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.09.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

