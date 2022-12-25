Romano Brothers AND Company Acquires Shares of 9,842 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,842 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,287 shares of company stock worth $30,743,722 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $152.06 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $313.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.63 billion, a PE ratio of 64.71, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.98.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 6.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Susquehanna lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.09.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

